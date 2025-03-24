Joe Rogan makes shocking claim about Alex Pereira fighting Magomed Ankalaev with a broken hand and norovirus

Joe Rogan recently presented a hypothesis for Alex Pereira's UFC 313 loss against Magomed Ankalaev. Rogan highlighted that Pereira walked into the fight with two serious health issues.

Ad

Rogan often gets hold of several behind-the-scenes stories in the UFC on account of being an insider. The 57-year-old was one of the first UFC personas who highlighted that Pereira's walk-around weight was enough to fight at heavyweight. He has also lauded Pereira for winning his UFC 295 encounter against Jiri Prochazka despite fighting injured.

But 'Poatan' looked off-color in his fight against Ankalaev at UFC 313. The Brazilian couldn't do enough to secure his fourth title defense as he lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Ad

Trending

Despite uploading a video about his loss after UFC 313, Pereira never mentioned he was dealing with any health issues during the fight. However, Rogan came up with a hypothesis for Pereira's loss against Ankalaev during the JRE Fight Companion episode uploaded on March 22.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A recent X update from @mma_orbit highlighted the reasons Rogan presented behind Pereira's loss. It relayed Rogan's knowledge about Pereira walking into the Ankalaev fight with a "broken hand" and "norovirus" infection.

Ad

"They say he [Pereira] fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Rogan talked about Alex Pereira's UFC 295 injury with Israel Adesanya

Joe Rogan revealed that Pereira fought Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 with an injury in episode #164 of JRE MMA Show. Interestingly, Rogan's guest for the episode was none other than Pereira's former arch-rival, Israel Adesanya.

However, even Adesanya looked impressed by Rogan's narration of how Pereira went on to win against Prochazka despite fighting with an injured right knee. The UFC color commentator said:

Ad

"He [Pereira] fights injured. Apparently, his knee was really fu**ed up in the first Jiri Prochazka fight. You know like when he stopped Jiri and he did a forward roll. He said he did that because he didn’t trust in on his right knee. It was fu**ed up in training camp, and so when he stepped off him [Jiri] he just decided to roll forward, instead of putting weight on his right knee."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (06:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.