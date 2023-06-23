Internet sensation Hasbulla has interesting proposition for Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov recently offered an enticing proposition to Kevin O'Leary, one of the prominent investors on the popular TV show Shark Tank.

O'Leary recently sparked a Twitter frenzy by pushing his fans to pitch him a business idea in 200 characters or less:

Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful @kevinolearytv Pitch me. Articulate your idea in 200 characters or less. Pitch me. Articulate your idea in 200 characters or less.

Hasbulla pounced on the occasion, strategically utilizing his vast global fan base and widespread popularity to maximum effect. He proposed the idea of making a guest appearance on the Shark Tank show, envisioning a surge in audience engagement that would surpass all expectations. To drive his point home, Magomedov even shared a compelling GIF that humorously symbolized the concept of printing money:

"I make guest appearance on Shark Tank."

Magomedov, popularly recognized as 'Mini Khabib,' is a 20-year-old content creator hailing from Makhachkala, Russia. His rise to prominence occurred during the pandemic as he began sharing amusing videos of himself on TikTok.

Hasbulla proposes to train Elon Musk to fight Mark Zuckerberg

The MMA community was taken by surprise as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ignited a flurry of excitement with their apparent agreement to a cage fight. The tech titans engaged in a lively Twitter exchange, drawing attention from fans and garnering confirmation of interest from UFC president Dana White:

Recognizing the magnitude of the spectacle, White believes that this potential showdown could be the most significant event in combat sports history.

Adding to the intrigue, the viral sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has thrown his hat into the ring, expressing a keen interest in being part of the action. 'Mini Khabib' took to Twitter to extend an offer to assist Elon Musk in training:

"Elon If you need a trainer Just send me location."

