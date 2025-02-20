Introducing Amru Magomedov, the man predicted to be Team Khabib’s next lightweight star by Javier Mendez and Usman Nurmagomedov: “Remember his name"

Amru Magomedov is the man destined to continue the legacy of Dagestani domination in the UFC's lightweight division, according to his coach Javier Mendez and teammate Usman Nurmagomedov. Magomedov currently fights under the UAE Warriors banner and will defend his lightweight title at UAE Warriors 58 against Alex Da Silva.

The UAE Warriors lightweight champion holds a record of 8-0 and is 25 years old. He trained under the tutelege of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father, Abdulmanap. Since his father's unfortunate passing in 2020, 'The Eagle' has taken over the role as head coach of the Dagestani collective, which has aptly been dubbed 'Team Khabib'.

With Usman Nurmagomedov expected to be the next man up to follow on from Islam Makhachev's UFC lightweight title reign, it seems that Magomedov has already been pipped as the man to continue on from Nurmagomedov.

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri conducted in January, Mendez was asked to predict who would be the next UFC or Bellator MMA champion. He said this:

"Amru, the UAE Warriors champion. He will be the next champ, hands down."

Catch Javier Mendez's comments on Amru Magomedov below (21:05):

Nurmagomedov, who recently defended his Bellator MMA lightweight title against Paul Hughes, has joined Magomedov for his upcoming clash against Da Silva.

He was featured on the Anatomy of a Fighter YouTube channel, where he said this about his teammate and friend:

"This guy, brother. He's so dangerous. This is one of my best sparring partners. He give me a lot of hard rounds. He won even, sometimes he won rounds against me. Just remember his name."

Catch Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below (7:19):

Usman Nurmagomedov says Daniel Cormier hurt Amru Magomedov in training

One of Usman Nurmagomedov's main training partners is the talented Amru Magomedov, who currently fights for UAE Warriors.

During a recent interview with Brian Campbell, the PFL star revealed that former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who trained alongside the Dagestanis at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), gave Magomedov a concussion in training in 2024.

Nurmagomedov stated that it was during the training camp for his fight with Alexandr Shabliy, saying:

"I have history with Daniel Cormier. Last time when I prepare my fight with Alexandr Shabliy, he come to the cage and he injured my brother, he give [Magomedov] uppercut... We come back to Dagestan and this guy had head pain for like one and a half month. He didn't train, he did IV therapy, he lost lot of money... He was doing sparring with Amru Magomedov."

Catch Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below (14:50):

