Invicta FC 42 - Alesha Zappitella grabs the Atomweight title

"Half Pint" Alesha Zappitella not only won the Invicta FC Atomweight title but in doing so also went into the organization's record books. She picked up that strap with the first-ever Von Flue choke win. The submission win also ended a night of all decisions.

Alesha Zappitella upended a true veteran of the sport, Ashley Cummins. The fight was the second title opportunity for the former Strawweight.

Zappitella who came into the fight with a modest two-fight winning streak, also was on a run of seven straight fights with a decision.

The 25-year-old ate some stiff jabs from the 33-year-old Cummins throughout the fight including one early in the first round that had her in trouble. Post-fight she said that that was her wake up call. Ashley Cummins managed to pressure Alesha Zappitella to spend most of the fight with her back near the fence.

Cummins was able to stuff some of her competitor's takedowns using double under hooks. But eventually, Alesha's timing on the takedowns got them for her despite finding herself in guillotines from her competitor. As she got out of them, Alesha Zappitella managed to grind some elbows in Cummins' face.

On the feet, it was Cummins taking control of the fight yet again, as her right hand was like a trip hammer. However, the game plan for Alesha Zappitella was to snag those late takedowns to steal the rounds.

In the fourth round, Zappitella once again was successful in getting a takedown. And again it was hunting from the bottom by Cummins for the guillotine. With her left arm trapped, Alesha Zappitella locked in the Von Flue. The hold forced Ashley to tap at 1:20 of the round.

It extends Cummins slide to two fights. Post-fight, Alesha Zappitella almost had Laura Sanko in tears as she was talking about her parents and the struggle she had growing up. While she didn't say any names in mind as a first title defense, she did say she wanted to take a vacation.