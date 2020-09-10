Ion Cutelaba vs Magomed Ankalaev re-booked for the fifth time

The highly-awaited light heavyweight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev has reportedly been booked once again, this time for the upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view.

The two talented 205-lb hard hitters have previously fought on one occasion, and the fight ended in a rather controversial manner after the referee called off the bout in Ankalaev's favor 38 seconds into Round #1.

Ion Cutelaba vs Magomed Ankalaev reportedly booked again

Following the controversial ending to their initial bout at UFC Fight Night 169, the light heavyweight clash between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev has reportedly been booked for the fifth time.

According to a report from ESPN, the two light heavyweight prospects are set to collide at UFC 254, which is turning out to be a stacked pay-per-view featuring the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Robert Whittaker, among other top names.

Over the course of the past few months, there has been a lot of bad blood between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev. The two were initially booked for a rematch at UFC 249 but the entire PPV was canceled due to COVID-19.

The bout was once again booked for UFC 252 but this time, Cutelaba was tested positive for the coronavirus. Two weeks later, the UFC once again re-booked the bout but on the day of the fight, The Hulk once again tested positive for COVID-19.

As things stand, the promotion is yet to officially announce the re-booking of the light heavyweight clash between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev. But given that the UFC 254 PPV is still roughly a month-and-a-half away, chances are that this time, the two 205-ers will definitely cross paths in the Octagon.

The UFC 254 event is scheduled for 24th October 2020 and will take place on the Yas Island - AKA the UFC Fight Island - in Abu Dhabi.