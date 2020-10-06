Over the course of this past weekend, top bantamweight prospect Irene Aldana was dispatched in an almost one-sided fight by former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm.

In the aftermath of her loss, the Mexican sensation took to Instagram and released an official statement. She admitted to the fact that she couldn't execute her plans and also apologized to her corner.

Taking to Instagram, Irene Aldana started off her statement by apologizing to her corner, as she couldn't execute the specific fight plan that she had discussed with her team. Aldana further claimed that something was seemingly wrong with her left foot and that it didn't respond since the beginning of the fight.

The top bantamweight prospect also congratulated "the best version" of Holly Holm on her win. Irene Aldana concluded her statement by writing that she is blessed to be sharing the stage with the best fighters in the game, and vowed to return stronger.

Here is what Irene Aldana posted on Instagram:

With the win, The Preacher's Daughter is ready to once again welcome reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes. A rematch against Germaine de Randamie, who was also victorious in Abu Dhabi, could be on the cards as well.

On the other hand, Irene Aldana will definitely have to work on a few things and rectify the mistakes that she committed during her loss to the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Aldana, who was aiming for a shot at the 135-lb title, will now have to register a few more wins in the division before eventually getting her shot at the belt.