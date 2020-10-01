This coming weekend at the UFC Fight Island, Irene Aldana will be competing in her first-ever UFC main event, as the Mexican sensation prepares for her toughest test in the Octagon so far. For her upcoming opponent, Aldana will share the Octagon with former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm.

Ahead of UFC Fight Island 4, I had the pleasure of speaking to Irene Aldana, as part of the UFC virtual media day, and during the interview, the #6 ranked UFC Bantamweight opened up on her first main event, facing Holly Holm, and more.

Irene Aldana on her first main event against Holly Holm:

Irene Aldana started off by claiming that fighting a top contender in the form of Holly Holm is challenging for her but, on the other hand, she is also very motivated and is looking forward to representing Mexico.

"Well fighting Holly is a great challenge for me and being able to fight top of the division is challenging. This makes me grow more as an athlete than ever and I'm very motivated, I'm very happy to be here and this is a great time for me to represent Mexico. I'm also proud to be representing Mexico in this platform."

If it bothers Irene Aldana on headlining her first show with no fans

Irene Aldana stated that the fans will definitely be missed in the arena and if the fight was taking place in Mexico, the arena would've been full. However, she did reflect on how having the fans is not possible at the moment and regardless, she is focused on the fight.

"Well fans will be missed definitely, I know if this fight was in Mexico, it will be a full arena. The cheers of the people and the fans in there is always motivating. But that can't happen and they're gonna be missed but we also have a pause in this thing and I'm gonna be able to listen more to my corner. But I'm just focusing on the gameplan, I'm just focusing on the fight and this definitely is going to be different but I'm just here to do my job."

Where does a win over Holly Holm put Irene Aldana at?

Irene Aldana believes that a win over former champion Holly Holm puts her in prime position to challenge Amanda Nunes next for her UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship.

"Yeah for sure, I think Amanda will be the next step. Definitely."

Irene Aldana's prediction to the outcome of this fight

Irene Aldana is confident of the fact that she will finish this weekend's main event against Holly Holm.

"Definitely. I see myself winning this fight, I see myself finishing this."- Irene Aldana concluded by stating.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 8:00 am IST, Live and Exclusive in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels.

