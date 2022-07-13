Is Alexander Emelianenko related to Fedor Emelianenko?

Alexander Emelianenko is the younger brother of legendary MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko. The 40-year-old also has an older sister named Marina and a younger brother, Ivan. He grew up in Stary Oskol in the old Soviet Union, after being born into a hard-working family in 1981.

'The Grim Reaper' has continued the fighting legacy of the Emelianenko family, competing in various combat sports but mainly MMA like his older brother. He has fought 38 times in professional MMA, winning 28 of these bouts, losing nine and drawing one.

The 40-year-old last fought in 2021, facing Marcio Santos at AMC Fight Nights 106. 'The Grim Reaper' lost this bout via submission in round one. He came into the bout against Santos on a two-fight winless run, losing to Magomed Ismailov and drawing against Tony Johnson Jr.

However, in 2017 and 2018, Alexander Emelianenko was in amazing form. The Russian won five fights in a row while competing in WFCA, RCC and Samara MMA Federation.

Watch 'The Grim Reaper' in action here:

The 40-year-old isn't spoken of in the same breath in MMA as his brother Fedor Emelianenko. That said, it's clear to see that the younger Emelianenko is a talented MMA fighter and has a good record considering the length of time he's been competing.

Has Alexander Emelianenko fought bare-knuckle?

In his latest outing, Alexander Emelianenko competed at a bare-knuckle boxing event called Hardcore Fighting Championships: Russia vs. USA. The event saw American fighters face Russian competitors in bare-knuckle contests.

None of the Russian fighters lost, with Emelianenko beating Jeff Monson in the main event. All the bouts followed bare-knuckle boxing rules and lasted a maximum of three rounds. 'The Grim Reaper' won via decision, with only two of the five bouts in the event finishing via knockout.

This was the first known occasion that Emelianenko fought bare-knuckle, with many of his fights being sanctioned MMA bouts within different organizations. The Russian hasn't fought since winning this bare-knuckle bout and it's unknown whether his next fight will also be without gloves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far