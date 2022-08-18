Is Alexander Romanov fighting this weekend at UFC 278?

Alexander Romanov is scheduled to fight Marcin Tybura this weekend at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. 'King Kong' is currently undefeated since joining the organization, beating five opponents in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Tybura has a lot more experience in the UFC than Romanov, having fought in the organization since 2016. However, 'Tybur' has had mixed success in the UFC, losing six times and winning nine bouts. The Polish fighter is in good form though, winning five of his six bouts. However, he lost a decision to Alexander Volkov in his most recent outing at UFC 267.

Both fighters are currently ranked outside the top 10 of the UFC heavyweight division, with Romanov sitting at No.13 and his opponent currently ranked No.11. Whoever wins the bout this weekend will likely find themselves in the top 10 and potentially begin a title charge.

'Tybru' could have cracked the top 10 in his most recent bout against Alexander Volkov, who is currently ranked No.8 in the division. However, as mentioned, the Polish fighter lost via decision.

Has anybody beaten Alexander Romanov during his professional MMA career?

Since making his professional MMA debut in 2016, Alexander Romanov hasn't lost a single professional bout. That said, in 2011, Evgeny Matasov managed to beat 'King Kong' at WPFL: Panfight Championship 3 in Moscow, Russia. However, that bout was classed as an amateur contest.

Losing to Matasov during his amateur career is the only misstep the Moldovan has had in his career. Romanov currently has a professional MMA record of 16-0, with five of those wins coming in the UFC.

Watch the highlights of Romanov's UFC bouts here:

Before joining the UFC, Romanov spent the majority of his professional combat career in the Eagles Fighting Championship. EFC is a Moldovan-based MMA company, not to be confused with Khabib Nurmagomedov's organization with a similar name (Eagle Fighting Championship).

'King Kong' fought nine times in the EFC and never needed the judges' scorecards, winning every bout within the allocated rounds. Seven of his victories came in the very first round, meaning it's hardly surprising that Dana White wanted to sign Romanov to the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak