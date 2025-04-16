Is Alexander Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT? Daniel Cormier explains why he believes so

Daniel Cormier recently hailed Alexander Volkanovski to be the greatest of all time in the UFC featherweight division. Cormier cited Volkanovski's victories over former champions in the past and his recent octagon performance as an explanation for his remarks.

Volkanovski and Diego Lopes headlined UFC 314 for the vacant UFC featherweight title. Lopes proved to be a strong opponent, however, the Australian displayed his resilience and became a two-time featherweight champion after the unanimous decision win.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, 'DC,' who was commentating at UFC 314 and watched 'The Great,' regain his lost strap, from cageside, expressed admiration for Volkanovski, and called him the featherweight GOAT.

''I thought he was the featherweight goat before the fight. This only furthers that thought. I think that a guy that can beat [Jose] Aldo, beat Max Holloway, beat the rest of the guys that he's beaten, challenge Islam [Makhachev] in the way that he did in fight number one, hands down is one of the greatest fighters of all time."

He added:

And Saturday was just a reminder that if he's not in there with all world killers, he's going to win. This is all he's done.''

Cormier continued:

''I don't know how many guys Chael, between 145 and 155. Who would you choose? Who would you choose to fight Islam, Islam, Topuria and not be through 0 and 3? I'll give you this though. Give me someone that you would say would be 1 and 2 against Islam and Topuria in three fights.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski shares mindset going into UFC 314

Many questioned whether Alexander Volkanovski still had it in him after his devastating back-to-back knockout losses to Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. However, 'The Great' proved his critics wrong and became a two-time featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

In the post-fight presser, the Australian UFC champion discussed his strong mentality ahead of the recent bout, saying:

''I promised my girls I will bring the belt back. And then I am like it’s not about bringing the belt back. I said it in there I go, well it’s not about bringing the belt back. It’s about overcoming the adversity. These two losses, the break I had. A lot of people are going to think I am done. 36 years old. That is more important.''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

