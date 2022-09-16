Is Anderson Silva in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Although it's a no-brainer that the former dominant middleweight champion Anderson Silva will eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, as of today 'The Spider' is not among the 26 fighters to have received the honor yet.

The UFC Hall of Fame is split into two divisions, namely the modern wing and the pioneer's wing. Former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier are the latest entries to the prestigious list.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's Hall of Fame speech below:

The modern wing of the Hall of Fame comprises of fighters who made their pro debuts after the unified rules came into effect at UFC 28 in 2000.

The category contains fighters including former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, and former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey, among others.

The pioneer's section of the list includes fighters from the early days of the UFC, including three-time Ultimate Fighting Championship winner Royce Gracie, former heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.

Anderson Silva retired from the sport of MMA with a professional record of 34-11. 'The Spider' holds the record for the longest undefeated streak in the UFC with 16 consecutive wins from 2006 to 2012.

The Brazilian defended his middleweight strap a staggering 10 times. Silva is currently gearing up for his October 29, pro-boxing clash with YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul.

MMA mania @mmamania Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva https://t.co/Se8g63J557

Has Anderson Silva boxed before?

Yes! UFC legend Anderson Silva has boxed before. The Brazilian made his pro-boxing debut in 1998, barely a year after going pro in MMA. Unfortunately, Silva's boxing debut against Osmar Luiz Teixeira ended in an RTD loss.

However, it is safe to say that the boxing gods have favored 'The Spider' since his debut. Silva has not tasted defeat in boxing since 1998 and currently holds a professional record of 3 wins against 1 loss.

Interestingly, in 2021 the 47-year-old triumphed over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via a split decision.

Watch Chavez Jr. vs. Silva below:

Furthermore, in his last outing inside the squared circle, the former UFC champion clinched a first-round K.O. victory against former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.

Watch Ortiz vs. Silva below:

In his upcoming boxing bout, Anderson Silva is currently a -130 favorite against the +100 underdog Jake Paul.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)



The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).



(odds via Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag ) 🥊 #PaulSilva Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:Jake Paul +100 (1/1)Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)The odds opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2).(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 #PaulSilva https://t.co/VSMxDuVeUb

