Khabib Nurmagomedov shares memories with Daniel Cormier after latter's Hall of Fame announcement - "You deserve everything you have Champion"

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently hailed former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier for earning a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. He hailed 'DC' for everything that he achieved over the course of his storied career.

In a recent post on Instagram, 'The Eagle' shared a series of pictures of himself alongside his former teammate. In the caption, he wrote:

"It was a great honor for me to train almost 10 years shoulder to shoulder with you, I learned a lot from you. It’s unbelievable that we both got into the UFC hall of fame in 2022. You deserve everything you have Champion Your hard work, dedication and loyalty to your loved ones brought the results. You are one of the best who was ever in this game."

The promotion announced Daniel Cormier's induction into the Hall of Fame during the broadcast of its latest pay-per-view, UFC 274.

The ceremony is expected to go down during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place from June 26-July 2. An exact date for the same is yet to be revealed.

In addition to the previous post, Nurmagomedov commemorated the occasion by sharing a video montage of some of DC's best moments in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov questions the need for a No. 1 contender's fight in the lightweight division

After Charles Oliveira was stripped of his UFC lightweight title and subsequently beat Justin Gaethje via first-round submission, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media and called for a title shot for Islam Makhachev.

Dana White previously suggested that Makhachev needs to record a win over Beneil Dariush before competing for the title. Nurmagomedov, however, recently questioned why his compatriot needs to compete against another opponent to earn a shot at gold if the lightweight throne is vacant.

"Why [Islam Makhachev] has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division [UFC] [Dana White]"

Islam Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is on a 11-fight win streak. The duo are clearly the best lightweights in the world right now. With the championship currently vacant, a potential fight between Makhachev and Oliveira would be massive, to determine the true divisional kingpin.

