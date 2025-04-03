Is Andrew Schulz about to play mediator between Ariel Helwani and Dana White? Comedian’s move sparks burning question

Comedian Andrew Schulz believes that Dana White and Ariel Helwani should resolve their differences and establish a healthier professional relationship. The two have had a tense relationship for nearly a decade, largely due to the UFC's dissatisfaction with Helwani's coverage of the promotion's business practices.

During a recent interview with Helwani, Schulz, who shares a close personal relationship with Dana White, expressed his wish for the two to work together. Helwani jokingly asked Schulz to put in a good word for him with the UFC president. Schulz agreed to the idea, though Helwani's comments suggested that he doubts White would be willing to mend the relationship, stating:

"He is someone who just sticks to his guns and hold on to that grudge forever."

Schulz responded:

"He said something opposite on the pod that's the opposite side of that coin. Which is like, 'Once you guys agree to do business together, you don't leave, you just figure it out. It's going to get tough at times and they want to go run. That's f*d up, that's not a partnership. That's not how it goes. Once we agree to do something, we figure it out.' I wonder if the other side of that, that loyalty is like, 'Okay, once we'd agreed that, 'Okay, we're not going to do something,' that happens."

He added:

"I'd love to see you guys. Obviously, [Dana White] must know that you're a net positive for the sport. For the growth of MMA, how many people are as committed to the sport as you?"

Check out Andrew Schulz and Ariel Helwani's comments below:

The UFC-Helwani relationship deteriorated further after Helwani reported Brock Lesnar's return to competition at UFC 200 before the promotion made an official announcement. The conflict escalated when Helwani joined ESPN, which became the UFC's broadcast partner, eventually leading to Helwani's departure from the company.

Andrew Schulz discusses the UFC's perspective with Ariel Helwani

According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC believed his journalistic work portrayed the promotion in a negative light. However, in the aforementioned interaction with Andrew Schulz, he emphasized that the UFC's criticism was primarily because he focused on important issues, such as UFC fighter pay and free agency.

Schulz acknowledged that Helwani's perspective was valid and went on to present the UFC's side of the argument, stating:

"You're going, 'Okay, I want these guys to make as much money as possible... If I was to make their argument, 'I'd be like, 'Yo, we're finally getting this thing up. We're finally starting to make some money, we're finally killing it, look, we're about to achieve our dreams and then we got this guy, who's doing things,' that they perceive as chipping away from about to have that major success. I could see them interpreting that in that way."

He added:

"Do I think you want the UFC brand to be chipped away at? I don't think so... Your job is to accurately reflect positives and negatives as you see fit."

Check out Andrew Schulz's comments below (36:15):

