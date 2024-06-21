Is Anthony Smith a black belt? Taking a look at 'Lionheart's' grappling prowess

With former UFC champ Jamahal Hill injured and unable to compete on the June 29 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Anthony Smith would be stepping it up to face Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight matchup at UFC 303 card.

Ahead of his fight, let's have a look at Smith's grappling prowess.

Is Anthony Smith a black belt?

Yes, Anthony Smith is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). His grappling prowess, particularly his proficiency in triangle chokes, is a key aspect of his fighting style.

Smith's height and long limbs give him an advantage in setting up the triangle. He can quickly trap his opponent's arm between his legs, creating a tight squeeze and applying significant pressure. This submission has been a staple of his success, evident in victories over Devin Clark and Volkan Oezdemir.

Against Clark, Smith showcased his dangerous bottom game, patiently waiting for an opportunity to lock in the triangle. With Oezdemir, he displayed excellent positional control, maintaining a dominant two-on-one grip that prevented his opponent from escaping. This control allowed Smith to take Oezdemir's back and secure the finish.

Smith's grappling isn't limited to submissions. He also possesses a well-developed understanding of positional control and sweeps. In his bout against talented wrestler Andrew Sanchez, Smith utilized a unique half-guard sweep. While transitioning from half guard, he isolated Sanchez's wrist with both hands, pinning it to the mat and using his hips to create an off-balancing movement.

This unorthodox technique, reminiscent of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira's style, allowed Smith to gain a dominant position.

Anthony Smith dismisses Carlos Ulberg's experience ahead of UFC 303 Clash

Originally a replacement fighter for Jamahal Hill, Anthony Smith feels prepared despite the quick turnaround.

Having already been studying Ulberg for weeks while helping his teammate Hill prepare, Smith believes his well-rounded skillset will be a challenge Ulberg hasn't faced before. Speaking to Submission Radio, 'Lionheart' said:

"He doesn't fight anybody in the top 5. And to do that and be successful, you have to be able to fight anywhere. And he's done a very good job of forcing people to fight him where he wants to fight. I'm just not that guy. I'm going to fight everywhere and that's how I always do it."

He added:

"I'm a legitimate Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. I can wrestle. I can fight in the clinch. I can strike with you. I can fight anywhere. I think that's what I meant by that— he hasn't fought anyone at my level that can do everything and be a danger every single place."

Check out Anthony Smith's interview below: