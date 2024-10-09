Is Artur Beterbiev Muslim? Exploring the boxing superstar's religion, ethnic background, and more

In recent years, athletes from the Caucasian region have made a significant impact on the combat sports community in the West. One notable example is Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed boxing light heavyweight champion, who boasts a remarkable list of achievements and remains undefeated in boxing.

Ad

Many athletes from this region are devout followers of the Islamic faith, and they often attribute their discipline and work ethic, which are crucial for achieving remarkable success, to their religious practices. This article will explore whether Beterbiev is also a Muslim and shed light on how his religious beliefs have contributed to his success.

Is Artur Beterbiev Muslim?

Artur Beterbiev is quite vocal about his ethnicity as a Chechen. He was born in Khasavyurt, Dagestan. It was a part of the Soviet Union and is now in Russia. Nevertheless, his family traces back to Dagestan's neighbor, Chechnya, which is also a region in Russia. He moved to Canada in 2013, where he's currently based.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Growing up in Dagestan, which is an Islamic-majority region, Beterbiev happens to be a practicing Muslim. He's often attributed his personal and professional success to his Islamic faith.

Beterbiev has long trained under the guidance of Marc Ramsay, with John Scully serving as the assistant coach to the pugilist. Speaking to Boxing King Media in 2023, Scully praised his longtime student, noting that Beterbiev's religious beliefs fuel his discipline and work ethic. Scully stated:

Ad

"I'm struck by him how he's a very good person and a really decent person. He doesn't drink. He doesn't go out to clubs. He's just a family-oriented guy. I started with him in March of 2016. I almost didn't go because somebody told me. They said, 'I don't know, him being a Muslim, from over there, he may not respect you like, as an American or non-Muslim or something.' But I went, and right away, we started the pads, the first round, and we clicked almost instantly."

Ad

Check out John Scully's comments below (1:25 and 2:58):

Ad

Similarly, speaking to Boxing Junkie a few years ago, Scully explained that Artur Beterbiev being a devout Muslim comes with extreme discipline.

Scully underlined that Beterbiev eats the right things, sleeps at the right time, and doesn't abuse his body. For context, Islam forbids the consumption of alcohol and recreational drugs, deeming them 'Haram' (religiously forbidden).

Moreover, in an interview with the Montreal Gazette in 2021, head coach Marc Ramsay noted that he'd coached pugilists who philandered, drank, and gambled. Ramsay lauded Beterbiev for refraining from such activities. Apparently, the devout Muslim sometimes requests the coach to accompany him to his prayers too.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, in a recent interview with DAZN, Artur Beterbiev credited Islam for his routine, discipline, and world championship glory.

Beterbiev consistently posts celebratory messages on his social media concerning Islamic festivals such as Eid and Ramadan.

Artur Beterbiev says being a Muslim defines his idea of happiness

While following the principles of the Islamic faith has certainly helped Artur Beterbiev achieve competitive success in boxing, its influence is not limited to his professional life and extends far beyond. In a December 2024 interview with Smile to Jannah, Beterbiev was asked to define what happiness is according to him. He replied:

Ad

"I think happiness is being Muslim. I think, in this world, it's everything, I think so. That is, following our prophet Muhammad, to be a good person - at home, outside, everywhere."

Check out Artur Beterbiev's comments below (13:49):

Ad

Artur Beterbiev is widely regarded as one of the greatest active professional boxers. As of now, he boasts an undefeated professional record of 21 wins and no losses, with victories over some of the best fighters of his generation.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to face Dmitry Bivol in a highly anticipated title fight on Feb. 22. This bout serves as a rematch of their October 2024 meeting, in which Beterbiev won by majority decision to become the undisputed champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.