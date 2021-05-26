Is there beef between Nelly and Floyd Mayweather?

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and rapper Nelly share a love-hate relationship due to their romantic involvement with actress Shantel Jackson. Both individuals have taken jabs at each other on public platforms over the years and the beef has not been squashed yet.

During the fight week of his boxing showdown against Marcos Maidana in May of 2014, Floyd Mayweather announced that he was ending his engagement with his fiance Shantel Jackson. Shortly after the split, Cornell Haynes Jr. AKA Nelly and Shantel Jackson went public with their relationship.

Mayweather's longtime foe and rapper 50 Cent mocked Floyd Mayweather on social media and alleged that Nelly had 'stolen' Mayweather's fiance. 'Money' responded by claiming that he split with Shantel Jackson because she aborted their twins.

The claims sparked furious reactions from Nelly on social media and culminated in a full-blown beef. Both Floyd Mayweather and Nelly took jabs at each other in public in the ensuing months.

Following her split with Floyd Mayweather in 2014, Shantel Jackson sued Floyd Mayweather for assault, battery, and defamation and later for publicly leaking her medical information. The matter is still in court and occasionally sparks a social media altercation between Nelly and Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather is set to make a comeback on June 6

Following his 10th-round TKO win over UFC double champion Conor McGregor in August of 2017, Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement from professional boxing.

However, the boxing great has since shown interest in competing against high-profile opponents in exhibition bouts, out of the competitive sphere of pro boxing. Mayweather's last fight was a first-round knockout win over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December of 2018.

In his next fight, Floyd Mayweather (50-0) is set to take on YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul (0-1) in a bizarre boxing exhibition on June 6, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

The former champ will give up a sizeable advantage in weight and reach to the much younger Logan Paul (26 years). However, the skill advantage and experience lies with 'Money'.

Logan Paul's only professional boxing fight ended in a split decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI back in November of 2019. Despite being close to 45 years of age, Floyd Mayweather is a heavy betting favorite heading into the fight.