Is Bellator 300 the last Bellator fight card? Takeover rumors explained

Bellator 300 took place last night on October 7 with the highly anticipated Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus fight as the main event. Interestingly, it was rumored that the milestone Bellator 300 event would be the last fight card before the promotion gets taken over.

Since the start of the year, Bellator was strongly linked to a potential takeover by PFL. It is worth noting that Bellator is recognized as the world's second-biggest MMA promotion, just behind the UFC. The promotion is officially owned by media giant Paramount Global, which was formed in 2019 when Viacom and CBS decided to join forces.

As far as PFL goes, the promotion has seen a massive rise in popularity over the past few years. Although rumors suggested that Bellator's parent company Paramount Global is looking to sell the promotion, there has been nothing confirmed as of yet.

Despite a fair amount of speculation surrounding PFL's potential takeover of the promotion following Bellator 300, that doesn't seem to be the case at the moment.

Bellator 300: Dana White questions PFL's rumored interest in taking over Bellator

UFC CEO Dana White is puzzled by PFL potentially being interested in buying Bellator. While a potential takeover could have major implications for the UFC, White is seemingly unbothered by the rumors.

During a post-fight press conference of DWCS 61, Dana White was asked to comment on PFL's rumored interest in taking over Bellator. White seemed rather sarcastic in offering his opinion on the matter and seemed to have questioned the business practices of PFL by calling the move "silly":

"Why on God’s green f***ing Earth would anybody buy Bellator?... Why anyone would buy Bellator is beside me. But hey, what do I know? I’ll sit back and see how this plays out... Bellator is $500 million? Awesome, sounds like a steal. Sounds like a f***ing steal... Buy that thing quickly before – who else does? Come on, guys. This is f***ing silly."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below: