"Is the biggest scam" - UFC veteran Jake Shields baffled by US property tax laws and calls it "headache"

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields recently voiced his frustration over U.S. property tax laws in a video, calling them "the biggest scam.

Ad

Shields, Kknown for his unfiltered and opinionated takes, Shields highlighted the hidden costs of homeownership in United States, particularly property taxes that homeowners must continue to pay even after their mortgage is fully paid off.

Shields recently shared a clip of himself from a podcast on X, expressing his disappointedment over property taxes. He recalled an instance where a friend’s mother in New York struggled with high property taxes, ultimately advising her son to sell their home because the ongoing costs were unaffordable, the former welterweight title challenger said:

Ad

Trending

“Property taxes is the biggest scam. I bought this home, and they’re saying that you still have to pay on it? I had a friend’s mom who actually, I think he was in like New York or something, where she drove her tax up from their property. She said, ‘Sell your house because you can't afford to pay the tax.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, Shields emphasized an important point about mortgages and homeownership, explaining that if someone fails to pay off their mortgage, the bank takes back the house. He advised fans to carefully consider the cons of buying a home rather than blindly following the buying mindset. Shields explained:

“A lot of people don't realize, too, though, when you buy a home, typically you get a 30-year mortgage. That means if you can’t make the payment, the bank takes it back. So, I am pro real estate, but I think people need to look at the cons instead of just ‘Buy, Buy.’ And, you know, I got a couple of rental properties—it's a headache. Ya know, how do we manage it? People don't think about all these factors.”

Ad

Check out Jake Shields' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Shields presses U.S. President on delay in releasing JFK files

Donald Trump, after taking the oath for his second term as U.S. President, issued an executive order to release the JFK files to the public, fulfilling one of his campaign promises. Jake Shields, known for his political stances, questioned the delay in releasing the files.

Shields took to X and wrote:

Ad

"Why is it taking so long to release the JFK files?”

Check out Jake Shields' X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.