Is boxer Robert Guerrero related to late WWE superstar Eddie Guerrero?

Robert Guerrero defeated Victor Ortiz on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas. The Californian boxer is not related to late WWE superstar Eddie Guerrero.

Robert Guerrero bettered his winning streak to four with a unanimous-decision win over Victor Ortiz on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All three judges scored the contest 96-94 in favor of the 38-year-old. While both fighters went toe-to-toe, Robert Guerrero was evidently the busier boxer at the end. Although the contest did not witness a finish, Ortiz was cut open above his right eye and Guerrero's left eye was swollen shut.

Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz face off Sat night on the #pacquiaougas undercard. pic.twitter.com/O2eX7eqnfL — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) August 20, 2021

Robert Guerrero is now looking to turn himself into a welterweight contender after briefly retiring in 2017, following a challenging losing streak. The former two-division world champion has previously defeated Gerald Thomas, Hevinson Herrera and Adam Mate since he was stopped by Omar Figueroa in 2017.

Robert Guerrero was confident of putting on a show

Robert Guerrero had some doubts about co-headlining the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas undercard when the fights got rescheduled. However, the 38-year-old was relieved and confident of putting up a show when he learned that 'Pacman' had found a replacement. Speaking of his concerns, Robert Guerrero told DAZN News:

"I didn't know what was going on. I mean, I was going to still train because having a great team, they would have found me on something right away because I'm ready. It was just like, ‘Man, what's going on?. Hopefully, a replacement is found, and everything goes down’. Sure enough, right away, I found about Ugas being the replacement."

However, Guerrero was confident of delivering a barnburner against his opponent. Speaking about Victor Ortiz, Robert Guerrero said:

"I got a lot of respect for Victor. He's a great fighter, comes to fight all the time, and knowing that he does that, it's going to be a great fight. I'm ready to go and put in the work that I need to. You're gonna see a great fight no matter what. Whether it's on the outside, on the inside, myself and Victor come to fight all the time. It's going to be a fight that everybody's going to benefit from and might be the show-stealer."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh