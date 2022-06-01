Is UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko married?

Yes, UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko married her husband and entrepreneur Nathan Sanko in 2012.

The UFC presenter and reporter usually keeps her relationship away from the public eye, meaning very little is known about the wedding.

Her husband studied economics at the University of Arkansas, and has since gone on to run many businesses. Nathan Sanko is currently involved with companies such as Back 2 Basics Beef, Movista and Leggera Technologies, LLC.

The UFC broadcaster has also dabbled in the business world, getting involved with Grassy Pants Beef, LLC.

However, Sanko is best known for her UFC broadcasting and reporting career. She made her desk analyst debut at UFC Vegas 46 after being with the company for many years. She's also provided color commentary on Dana White's Contender Series.

The 39-year-old also has a competitive background in MMA, winning her only professional bout via submission. Sanko tapped-out Cassie Robb via rear-naked choke at Invicta FC 4 in early 2013.

Laura Sanko reveals Joe Rogan's touching words of advice

Laura Sanko appreciated the kind words and encouragement from Joe Rogan when she was backstage at a UFC card. The UFC broadcaster stated that she didn't even know if Rogan knew who she was at the time.

The pair met seemingly by chance, as they were both stuck backstage while hunting down Conor McGregor. While speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Sanko stated:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer. To be honest, I wasn't really sure if he knew who I was. It just so happened we got stuck behind the stage waiting for Conor [McGregor] to come out. It meant a lot. I didn't realize he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator... He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday.'"

Fast forward to today and Laura Sanko is very much a familiar face in the UFC presenting team, and could perhaps be at the commentary desk for a UFC Fight Night event soon enough.

