“Is that a CGI tiger” - Fans react as Jake Paul attempts to emulate Mike Tyson in new photo with tiger

Jake Paul has always been fond of trolling his opponents before they meet in the ring, and Mike Tyson is no exception.

In his latest effort, Paul posted the iconic image of Tyson holding a chained tiger along with his own recreation of the moment. In his caption, Paul asked fans for their opinion of which photo was better, but many were not pleased by the act, believing his snap to be fake.

As one of the many to criticize Paul in the comments, one fan claimed the photo was computer-generated, writing:

"Is that a CGI tiger?"

The original photo from Tyson was one of many taken during the prime of the heavyweight's career after he infamously adopted three tigers as pets. A now legendary tale, Tyson acquired the Bengals when they were small cubs for a reported $50,000 each but had to give them up when they grew to be over 400 pounds.

Tyson kept his most iconic pet, Kenya, for 16 years, the longest of the three. 'Iron Mike' and Kenya appear together in the movie The Hangover.

Fans who believed the tiger may be real still ridiculed 'The Problem Child' for looking "scared" next to it.

Other fans said:

"The real boxer with the real tiger"

"Bro thinks we weren't gonna notice"

"Mike. You seem scared"

"Tyson's wasn't photoshopped"

View more fan reactions to Jake Paul's picture with a tiger below:

Who else will be on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will soon headline one of the biggest boxing cards in modern history because it is the inaugural live-streamed fight event on Netflix.

Many have wondered what other fighters will be featured on the card, but with the targeted date being over four months away, Most Valuable Promotions have yet to confirm any undercard matchups. Since the main event announcement, the promotion has appeared to desire fan input for the matchmaking of the rest of the event.

Just over two weeks since the initial announcement, the Paul vs. Tyson fight has not been confirmed to be either a professional or exhibition bout.

Tyson, 57, last competed in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 but has not fought professionally since 2005. Paul has never competed in an exhibition bout, going 9-1 as a professional and 1-0 as an amateur.