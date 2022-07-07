Is Gordon Ramsay a UFC fan?

Yes, Gordon Ramsay is a big fan of the UFC and has been very vocal about it on social media. The celebrity chef has even attended many live UFC events and seemingly enjoyed himself while watching the fights.

In 2019, Ramsay was seen in the front row at UFC 235: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith. The chef usually only attends major PPV events and he was also present cageside at UFC 205: Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor.

Watch Ramsay at UFC 205 here:

In 2016, Ramsay also posted a picture of himself standing with Dana White, with the two seemingly getting on well.

All of these posts just go to show how long Ramsay has been a supporter of the UFC. He hasn't jumped on the bandwagon just because of its rising popularity. The chef seemingly loves the sport, but is yet to put on the MMA gloves himself.

Ramsay is also a long-time boxing fan and even stepped into the ring with legendary boxer Ricky Hatton. The chef joined one of Hatton's training sessions back when the boxer was still active.

Watch the training session here:

The chef had originally come to see what Hatton eats every day. However, he ended up feeling the power of a multi-time world champion light-welterweight and welterweight boxer.

Does Gordon Ramsay have a background in martial arts?

Despite never professionally competing in MMA, Gordon Ramsay does in fact have a background in martial arts. It's relatively unknown that the famous chef has a black belt in karate and regularly loves to push his body to the limit.

Ramsay often takes part in Ironman events, marathons, and triathlons during his free-time. The Ironman event is a series of triathlon-style races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation.

This is the only sport that Ramsay competes in competitively, with the chef currently not competing in karate events. Gordon Ramsey is also said to enjoy cycling, meaning his stamina will likely hold up well in a combat environment.

However, Ramsay is now 55-years-old, so it's unlikely we will see the star chef competing in MMA anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far