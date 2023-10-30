Is Colby Covington taller than Leon Edwards? Here's a detailed height and reach comparison and analysis 

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is set to take on perennial divisional contender Colby Covington for his second title defense at UFC 296's main event.

The two will face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on December 16. Here's a deep dive into their physical stats and a comparison of their height, reach, and more.

Edwards is three inches taller than Covington and stands at a height of 6-foot-2 compared to Covington's height of 5-foot-11. Edwards maintains his advantage with respect to reach too, with his strikes potentially extending to 74 inches, edging out Covington's 72 inches.

Both have contrasting stances, with 'Rocky' fighting with a southpaw stance, while Covington employs the more traditional stance.

Leon Edwards is also the younger and more experienced of the two with a total of 25 professional fights under his belt. Covington, despite being older, has fought 20 times in mixed martial arts. They both have an three losses in their careers.

Edwards is the more in-form fighter with an active streak of 12 unbeaten fights in the UFC, whereas Covington has lost two of his last four bouts, both being title fights against former champ Kamaru Usman.

Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire if he loses against Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was Leon Edwards' opponent in the only no contest in the 12-fight unbeaten streak.

Muhammad is expected to challenge for the title soon with a strong run of five straight wins. He spoke to MMA Junkie in an interview and weighed in on the Edwards vs Covington title fight, confidently stating that Colby Covington would retire if he loses against Leon Edwards:

“One hundred percent, he’s [Colby Covington] not a guy that’s going to fight contenders. The UFC’s literally given him older guys on their way out in every single one of his fights just so he can get a win, then given him a title fight. Like there’s no more older guys in the division for him to fight if he loses to Leon. There’s no more older guys in the division on their way out. This will be the third title shot that he’s going to lose and like Matt Brown said, he’s not a fighter. He’s a guy that loves to build up, loves to be fake... But if he loses this one, all his loser fans, fake fans, they’re all going to realize this dude does really suck.”

Check out his comments below [16:35]: