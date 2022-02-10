Is Conor McGregor a billionaire?

Conor McGregor is the single richest mixed martial artist of all time, but the UFC superstar can't call himself a billionaire just yet.

As of 2021, McGregor is reported to have an estimated net worth of around $400 million. The Irishman previously landed the top spot on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes of 2021. According to the publication, 'The Notorious' earned an astounding $180 million over a 12-month period.

Surprisingly, though, McGregor's UFC earnings only contributed $22 million to the wealth he accumulated last year. The former two-division champ and his business partners sold their majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to Proximo Spirits in a deal that is worth up to $600 million. McGregor reportedly made $158 million from the deal.

The Dublin native celebrated the sale of his company in a social media post, mentioning that "Proper Twelve is my baby for life." On Instagram, McGregor wrote:

"Wow!! In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world! A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company's history! Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe! Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey! But of all spirits! Next stop - Worldwide domination!!! I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business - and the money follows. Never count me out!"

Conor McGregor's Billionaire Strut

Over the years, one of the things most commonly associated with Conor McGregor is the 'Billionaire Strut'. Believe it or not, the signature move was not something 'The Notorious' invented himself.

WWE @WWE .@UFC star @TheNotoriousMMA 's adopted billionaire strut is great, but it pales in comparison to that of the genuine article - @VinceMcMahon .@UFC star @TheNotoriousMMA's adopted billionaire strut is great, but it pales in comparison to that of the genuine article - @VinceMcMahon! https://t.co/OA5ptoUm9W

While he definitely gave it new life, the UFC superstar copied the 'Billionaire Strut' from WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. During an interview with Fight Hub TV in 2017, McGregor admitted to stealing the move from McMahon. He said:

"Vince McMahon must be pissed. I don't give a f*** about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. That's my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk."

