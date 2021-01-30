Is Conor McGregor really fighting an actor from Cobra Kai?

No, Conor McGregor will NOT be fighting the Cobra Kai actor. An article published by PaddyPower News earlier this week claimed that The Notorious One will fight John Kreese, the fictional character also known as ‘Cobra Kai Sensei’ from the ‘Karate kid’ film franchise.

‘The 32-yr-old (Conor McGregor) made the announcement earlier today much to the delight of his 8.5 million followers. “You asked. We listened, baby. I’ll be making my debut at the All valley Karate Tournament against some 80s has-been, John Kreese’, the article by Stephen Large of PaddyPower News read.

The article takes multiple jabs at Conor McGregor and has been published following UFC 257 PPV event last weekend. It can come across as a prank for the fans of The Notorious One who are already hurt following the outcome of his fight against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The Diamond won the fight via second-round knockout.

"Now it would seem the Notorious One hopes to resurrect his career by winning a high school karate tournament", mentions the article.

No matter how notorious Conor McGregor is, getting UFC and Dana White to negotiate terms of the contract for participating in a fictional tournament seems like a huge mountain to climb for the Irishman.

On this date in 1984, Daniel LaRusso defeated the Cobra Kai with Mr. Miyagi's help to win the Under-18 All-Valley Karate Tournament. pic.twitter.com/EshhduReDo — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2017

Conor McGregor has Cobra Kai’s blessings

Conor McGregor’s charisma and brash personality have built him a huge fan base and veteran actor Martin Kove, who plays the role of John Kreese in Cobra Kai, is one among his numerous fans around the world.

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, Martin Kove posted a tweet showing his support for the Notorious one.

Conor McGregor’s plans for the rest of the year are unknown at the moment following the first knockout loss of his career at UFC 257. The former two-division champion is focused on regrouping and bouncing back to stake his claim at the Lightweight title.