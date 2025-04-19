Is the current UFC welterweight division the strongest it's been in years? Belal Muhammad believes so and explains why 

During an interview with MMA Junkie, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad stated that he believes the welterweight division is currently the strongest it has been in a long time.

Muhammad secured the welterweight title in July 2024, when he cruised to a unanimous decision victory against former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He is scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena on May 10 for his first defense.

The 36-year-old shared that the current 185-pound division is stacked with undefeated fighters on long win streaks, and there are several big fights that can be made in the division.

"I think this is the best the welterweight division has been in a long time, when you're looking at skill for skill. Look at how many undefeated [fighters] there are, how many long winning streaks we've got going, and the fights that could be made— there are just so many. They've got a champion who's accepting anybody."

'Remember the Name' added:

"I want to fight the best guy. I don't care what your thing is, I want to show that I am the best skilled welterweight to ever do it, and the way I do it is by beating all these up-and-comers— these [fighters] that are on these winning streaks and keep taking their streaks away from them."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (via Red Corner MMA on X):

Ilia Topuria takes a jab at Belal Muhammad for not being an entertaining fighter

Ilia Topuria recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, where he slammed Belal Muhammad for not being an entertaining fighter to watch.

Rogan and Topuria were discussing the importance of focusing on dominating opponents in the octagon rather than entertaining viewers. While the two were in agreement, Topuria said:

"At the same time, you don't have to be Belal."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via Spinnin Backfist on X):

