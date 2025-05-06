Is Dana White promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford good for boxing? Daniel Cormier answers

Dana White's TKO Boxing will be hosting its debut event on September 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The much-awaited fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will be the first fight promoted under the UFC CEO's new venture.

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his opinions about this announcement on his YouTube channel. Cormier examined White's part in promoting the fight between Alvarez and Crawford and claimed that it would attract a lot of attention.

Additionally, the UFC Hall of Famer estimated it to be a 'blockbuster event' and spoke about how much he is looking forward to the bout, stating:

"Dana White’s going to promote this thing. And because Dana White is going to promote this thing, I feel like it will bring a different level of interest into [boxing.] … So they’re still in their athletic prime, I wish I got to see it a couple of years ago when Canelo was a little smaller. I thought Canelo, he’s not as good as he was when he was fighting at 154, 160, because he’s a little bigger, carries more muscle, but I think it’s going to be a blockbuster event."

He added:

"It’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen, it’s going to be highly competitive, and I do believe that added element, that Dana’s going to be promoting, that Riyadh Season’s going to be promoting, it’s going to make more people tap into what’s going on in this big fight.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:44):

Oscar De La Hoya critiques Dana White's entry into the boxing world

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White have been bitter rivals for many years. Recently, when the UFC CEO announced his new boxing venture in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh, De La Hoya expressed his discontent.

In response, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions posted a video on his Instagram account in which he criticized White, stating:

"Speaking of scum bags, everyone is asking me for my opinion on Dana White trying to enter the boxing space again... You can’t run a boxing organization when you don’t have any fighters. Right now, Dana White and TKO don’t have any fighters."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (1:38):

