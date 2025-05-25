Is Dana White retiring from the UFC? Analyzing the signs

For years, Dana White has been the UFC's face at every presser. Every fight week and pay-per-view has had his fingerprints all over it. However, lately, a lot of fans, and even some people inside the UFC, have started wondering if White’s still fully in it.

Ad

He’s not in the media as much, and Hunter Campbell seems to be calling more of the shots. White’s also spending time on other ventures like Power Slap and the new jiu-jitsu league he’s been talking about.

All of it’s adding up, and people are starting to feel like he’s slowly stepping back from the UFC. So let's analyze the signs and understand the situation closely:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The signs that paint the narrative that Dana White is not as invested in the UFC

Dana White, once the face of UFC promotions, has done minimal press in 2025. He has skipped out on typical pre-fight duties that used to define his brand.

At the same time, Power Slap has taken up more of his attention than many expected. White has given it a full promotional push, with broadcast deals, viral marketing, and even his social media time. Many see it as White’s attempt to birth a new combat sport from scratch. But it’s also draining time and resources that once went to UFC operations.

Ad

Meanwhile, the UFC 317 headliner was under wraps for a long time. For an event with high stakes and major fan anticipation, that delay felt odd.

Joe Rogan has called out White’s obsession with Power Slap, arguing that it’s a mistake to chase the format when sports like kickboxing are begging for infrastructure. Rogan's comments matter because his UFC contract is rumored to be tied to White’s tenure.

Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer, has quietly taken on more responsibilities. From contract negotiations to backstage coordination, insiders say Campbell is becoming the de facto general of the operation.

Ad

Will Dana White retire from the UFC soon?

Dana White isn’t gone, but the version of him that built the UFC is perhaps fading. You can feel it in his absence at pressers and his focus shifting to side projects like Power Slap. He’s still technically at the helm, but recent events indicate that he's pacing himself toward the exit.

His current contract reportedly ties him to the UFC through the next broadcast deal, and he remains a minority stakeholder in TKO. That could explain his continued presence, even if less hands-on. That being said, the UFC is built to run with or without him at full throttle, and that may be exactly how he wants it at this stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.