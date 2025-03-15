Is Daud Yordan married? Exploring the professional boxer's relationship status, family life, and more

Daud Yordan is revered for his accomplishments in the sport of boxing -- both in the amateur and professional boxing realms -- in his native Indonesia. Yordan is a former IBO featherweight champion and a former IBO lightweight champion as well.

Ad

Presently, the 37-year-old is booked to fight former unified lightweight champion, George Kambosos Jr., in a super lightweight bout. They'll headline a boxing card in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2025. Yordan, also known by his moniker 'Cino,' has vowed to knock his foe out come fight night. The consensus is that a win over the Australian fighter could greatly boost Yordan's profile as a world title contender.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Is Daud Yordan married?

Daud Yordan hails from a family of boxers. Two of his older brothers, Petrus Yordan and Damianus Yordan, as well as his younger brother Yohannes Yordan, have also competed in the sport of boxing. Born to a Dayak mother named Natalia and a Chinese-Indonesian father named Hermanus Lai Cun, Daud is known to have worked incredibly hard through their family's early economic hardships.

Ad

A 2018 report by Jakarta Globe alluded to Yordan's hard work and discipline, including his ambition of helping his family and providing a good life for his wife and child. Recounting his past struggles, 'Cino' stated:

"I came from a relatively poor family and I thought that boxing could help us."

Moreover, Yordan reaffirmed that he aimed to secure lucrative paydays from his boxing career, so as to better his loved ones' lives, which includes his wife and then-five-year-old son.

Ad

A 2019 report by Cantika shed light on the boxer being married to Angela Megaria Panuda and mentioning their son Miguel. The couple joyously celebrated Miguel's birthday together. Daud's wife is also referred to by the nickname, Mega. Daud Yordan and Angela Megaria Panuda got married in 2012.

Yordan is known to generally keep his personal life away from the public spotlight, and his wife too appears to share a similar approach. As such, she's largely been absent from Yordan's new official Instagram handle. His current relationship status and the rest of his dating history are shrouded in mystery.

Ad

Furthermore, Yordan has extensively worked in the Indonesian political dominion and served as a Senator. His contributions to political projects in his nation have earned him considerable praise from many. Though Panuda is believed to have been an integral part of Yordan's life, the boxer's family life has largely been kept away from social media too, apart from a few posts about their son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.