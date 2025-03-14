Who is Daud Yordan? Everything you need to know about the Indonesian boxer set to face George Kambosos Jr. next

Daud Yordan is set to compete in a high-stakes fight against George Kambosos Jr. next. While Kambosos Jr. is believed to be the bigger name of the two, Indonesia's Yordan is also considered to be a veteran of the sport and revered for his representation of his nation inside the boxing ring.

Their fight will headline a Matchroom Boxing card, which goes down at the Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22, 2025. Heading into the super lightweight bout against Australia's Kambosos Jr., Yordan's personal life has been one of the topics of fan speculation.

Who is Daud Yordan?

Born on June 10, 1987, in Ketapang, West Borneo, Indonesia, Daud Yordan is a prominent public personality in his home country. As reported by Jakarta Globe back in 2018, Yordan entered the boxing realm as a child. He was motivated to lace up the gloves by his older brother, who also competed in the sport of boxing.

Yordan was born to a Dayak mother and a Chinese-Indonesian father. Yordan recounted hailing from a family who faced considerable economic hardships. As such, he underscored that he viewed boxing as something that would help change their lives for good. He also indicated his desire to provide a better life for his wife Angela Megaria Panuda and their five-year-old son.

Additionally, a report by the Borneo Tribune's Johan Wahyudi in 2007 indicated that Yordan's father encouraged him on his boxing journey, what with the elder Yordan also being a fan of the sweet science. Apparently, Daud Yordan was the fifth of six siblings in their family headed by their mother Natalia and father Hermanus Lai Cun. Daud's elder brother, Damianus Yordan, also became a boxer.

Per BoxRec, boxers Petrus Yordan and Damianus Yordan (Damianus is also Daud's trainer) are his older brothers. Moreover, Daud's younger brother Yohannes Yordan is also a boxer.

After cutting his teeth in the amateur boxing dominion and amassing various accolades, he eventually transitioned to the professional boxing realm. He made a mark in the paid ranks by winning the IBO featherweight championship and the IBO lightweight championship. In addition to representing Indonesia, he's also believed to be a devout Muslim and a representative of Islam.

He'd been trained by Cuban boxing coach, Carlos Jesus Penate Torres. Yordan recounted that the coach gave him his nickname, 'Cino,' citing his Chinese heritage. The moniker stuck and Yordan uses it to this day.

Furthermore, as indicated in a post by the "@ibaboxingworld" Instagram handle late last year, Daud Yordan is beheld as a hero by many in his native Indonesia. He's notably ventured into the political realm -- serving as a Senator as well and was recently felicitated at his university that's situated in the Pontianak district.

