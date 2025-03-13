George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan event is set for next Saturday on March 22. It'll be hosted by Matchroom Boxing, DiBella Entertainment, and Tasman Fighters at the Qudos Bank Arena in New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. American East Coast fans can catch the event at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time).

Meanwhile, viewers on the American West Coast can tune in at 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). However, local Australian fans will find the card available at 7:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). Meanwhile, the main event ringwalks are expected to take place at around 7:00 AM E.T. / 4:00 AM P.T.

In Australia, that would be 10:00 PM A.E.D.T. The card, which will be streamed worldwide on DAZN, will be headlined by Kambosos and Yordan at super lightweight. The bout, while lacking a world title, is an urgent one for Kambosos, who is 1-3 in his last four fights and has struggled for form ever since his loss to Devin Haney.

Meanwhile, women's boxing star Skye Nicolson defends her WBC women's featherweight title against Tiara Brown. Another women's boxing champion in Cherneka Johnson defends her WBA featherweight title against Nina Hughes. Back at super lightweight, undefeated prospect Jayden Buan also competes.

He faces Fidelis Laia, who will be making his professional boxing debut on the card. Lastly, Imam Khataev, an unbeaten power-puncher who has stopped every single opponent he has ever faced, takes on fellow heavy-handed boxer Durval Palacio at light heavyweight.

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan main card

George Kambosos Jr. steps into the ring with a 21-3 record. While impressive, he is on a rough patch that has seen him go 1-3 in his last four bouts. Meanwhile, his opponent Daud Yordan is far more experienced at 43-4 and is currently on a five-fight win streak. The two men clash at super lightweight.

Skye Nicolson, who defends her WBC featherweight title, is 12-0 compared to her opponent Tiara Brown, who is 18-0. Elsewhere, Cherneka Johnson is 16-2 and set to defend her WBA bantamweight belt against the 6-2 Nina Hughes. Back at super lightweight, Jayden Buan is 3-0 against the 0-0 debutant Fidelis Laia.

Then, at light heavyweight, Imam Khataev is 9-0 against the 13-3 Durval Palacio.

The main card can be seen in full below:

Super lightweight: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan

WBC women's featherweight title: Skye Nicolson (c) vs. Tiara Brown

WBA women's bantamweight title: Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Nina Hughes

Super lightweight: Jayden Buan vs. Fidelis Laia

Light heavyweight: Imam Khataev vs. Durval Palacio

