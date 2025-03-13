George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Next weekend, George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan takes part on March 22. The five-fight card is hosted by Matchroom Boxing, with the headline bout being of tremendous importance to both men. For Kambosos, it is a chance to reverse his recent rough patch.
After a spectacular undefeated run that saw him go 20-0, Kambosos suffered back-to-back losses to the great Devin Haney. While he managed to bounce back against Maxi Hughes, he subsequently lost to Ukranian boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko.
Now, it is his chance to rebound from those losses. Meanwhile, for Yordan it is an opportunity against the most high-profile fighter he has ever faced. The pair compete at super lightweight. Elsewhere, women's boxing star Skye Nicolson is set to defend her WBC women's featherweight belt.
She does so against fellow unbeaten boxer Tiara Brown. In more championship action, Cherneka Johnson defends her WBA women's bantamweight title against Nina Hughes. In a return to super lightweight, Jayden Buan faces professional debutant Fidelis Laia.
Finally, at light heavyweight, Imam Khataev and Durval Palacio cross swords in a meeting of heavy-handed boxers. Khataev, in particular, is exceptionally powerful, having stopped every single opponent he has ever faced. Meanwhile, Palacio has stopped all but three of the foes he's beaten.
What time is the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan fight?
The boxing card is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers.
Times for non-American fans can be seen in the table below:
How to watch George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan?
The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan fight card will be streamed worldwide on DAZN regardless of where the fans are watching from.
The event venue
Matchroom Boxing hosts the event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
The full event card
The current event card is featured below as follows:
- Super lightweight: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan
- WBC women's featherweight title: Skye Nicolson (c) vs. Tiara Brown
- WBA women's bantamweight title: Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Nina Hughes
- Super lightweight: Jayden Buan vs. Fidelis Laia
- Light heavyweight: Imam Khataev vs. Durval Palacio