"Stunning" - Fans blown away by Skye Nicolson's latest photoshoot in a black dress

Skye Nicolson is determined to set women's boxing alight and become its most familiar face. While she is yet to do so, she has already set Instagram ablaze by sharing a photoshoot wherein she posed in a sleek, form-fitting black dress that drew the attention of her fans.

Many flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments about her physical appearance. Some fans were on the verge of hyperbole, while others kept their praise more grounded. Regardless, the comment section as a whole represented the awe fans felt towards Nicolson's photoshoot.

One fan described her in glowing terms:

"Yeah she has to be the hottest boxer ever x"

Another commenter was left simply jaw-dropped:

"Stunning"

Some comments agreed with her proclaiming herself the future face of women's boxing:

"The only face in fact"

Her photoshoot also drew support from overseas:

"You are beautiful, the next fight I will be cheering you on from Argentina"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Skye Nicolson's recent photoshoot

Nicolson, however, is not a social media influencer trying to make it in the world of professional boxing. She is a longtime pugilist who won featherweight gold as an amateur at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. At the professional level, she is undefeated, with 9 wins to her name.

She was also the WBC interim women's featherweight champion. Despite her bold proclamation, she still has a lot of work to do to become the face of women's boxing. That distinction currently belongs to Claressa Shields, the self-proclaimed greatest women's boxer of all time, who has already achieved far more.

Is Skye Nicolson the only women's boxer from Australia to win a world title?

Skye Nicolson is distinguished for having won the WBC interim women's featherweight title. The Australian is now set to face Sarah Mahfoud, who recently lost her IBF featherweight title and undefeated record to Amanda Serrano. Now, will lock horns with Nicolson for the vacant WBC women's featherweight title.

But is Nicolson the only Australian to win a boxing world title? As it turns out, she isn't. One of the most well-known women's boxers, Ebanie Bridges, whose close association to Conor McGregor has skyrocketed her popularity, is another Australian boxer who previously held the IBF women's bantamweight championship.