Is Deontay Wilder Married? Here's all you need to know about his relationship with Telli Swift

Deontay Wilder is famed for his unparalleled punching power, having secured numerous knockout victories on his rise to the top. Meanwhile, his fiancée Telli Swift is a well-known reality TV star and socialite.

The former WBC heavyweight champion was once married to Jessica Scales-Wilder in 2009, but separated in 2017 and ended up divorcing each other. Currently, Wilder is engaged to Swift, with whom he has a child.

They first crossed paths in 2015 and soon started dating after noticing each other at an airport check-in and later at TSA. Initially hesitant about proposing due to past heartbreaks, Wilder eventually popped the question on an episode of 'Wags Atlanta' on February 15, 2018.

The couple's special moment was strategically planned to align with their child's gender reveal party, where they discovered that they were expecting a daughter. As of now, the couple has not disclosed any details about their wedding plans.

Deontay Wilder points fingers at Eddie Hearn for blocking Anthony Joshua showdown

Deontay Wilder has recently claimed that Anthony Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, are avoiding a heavyweight clash.

When 'The Bronze Bomber' and Joshua held all the significant heavyweight titles, attempts to arrange a unification match between them fell apart. Wilder had previously claimed that 'AJ' turned down a $50 million offer to unify all four belts during their respective reigns. Now, with both former champions being on the same fight card in Saudi Arabia on December 23, there's a chance they might face each other in 2024, provided Joshua defeats Otto Wallin and Wilder triumphs over Joseph Parker.

However, Wilder is skeptical about Hearn, Joshua's promoter, and his willingness to accept the terms of the proposed bout.

During a recent interview with BBC, Deontay Wilder said:

"I don’t want to say he’s 100 per cent afraid, but I think he’s 75 per cent. I’ve learned over the years, especially dealing in boxing, that nothing is for sure until it’s for sure. And I know that’s a little bit confusing, but what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Money hasn’t been the issue. It comes with [Joshua] not having the heart, the will, the courage to step in the ring."

He added:

"I don’t really just blame it on Joshua. I blame it on his handlers, on his promotion and his management, because let’s face it: Joshua is the cash cow of the company; without him, no money is drawn into Matchroom."