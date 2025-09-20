Is Devin Haney taking his ex-fiancée Leena Sayed to court over $350K in engagement presents?

Devin Haney has once again made headlines, as reports indicate that the former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC super lightweight champion is suing his ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed.Let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind Haney's decision to take his ex-fiancée to court.Why is Devin Haney suing Leena Sayed?Devin Haney has filed a lawsuit against Leena Sayed in Los Angeles County, as reported by TMZ Sports. The boxing superstar alleges that Sayed is wrongfully keeping gifts valued at over $350,000 and refusing to return them.Haney claims that these luxurious items include Hermes bags, an Audemars Piguet watch, a diamond ring, and diamond earrings that were given under the pretense of marriage. However, since Sayed has called off their relationship, Haney argues that California law mandates she return the gifts.Check out the post below:Speaking of their relationship, rumors about a secret marriage between Haney and Sayed emerged in early 2023, but it was later clarified that they were never legally married. Since then, the couple has shared several happy moments together. While Haney advanced in the world of boxing, Sayed remained a strong and supportive partner by his side.In early 2025, the couple welcomed their daughter, Khrome. However, months later, their relationship became tumultuous, and Haney and Sayed ended their relationship. Following this breakup, Sayed requested that the former boxing champion provide child support for their daughter.In response, Haney filed a lawsuit for extortion against Sayed in August 2025. In the lawsuit, he alleged that the mother of his daughter threatened him with &quot;reputational ruin&quot; and “loss of rights to visit his daughter” in an attempt to extract more money from him.He also claimed that Sayed has repeatedly made false and defamatory statements about him. Additionally, he sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and sought unspecified damages.