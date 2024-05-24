Regis Prograis discusses getting WBC belt back from Devin Haney due to excessive rehydration controversy - "How likely is that to come true"

Despite Devin Haney rehydrating well over the accepted limit by the California State Athletic Commission in their fight, Regis Prograis isn't counting on getting reinstated as the WBC super lightweight champion.

Haney handily beat Prograis via unanimous decision, when the pair met last December at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

However, while both Prograis and Haney tipped the scales under the 140 pounds limit for their super lightweight clash, 'The Dream' rehydrated 18 percent, back to 165 pounds on fight night, while Prograis weighed around 156.8 pounds.

During a recent interview with MillCity Boxing, the former WBC super lightweight champion stated that he was only aware of the state rehydration rule after the fight.

During the interview, the 35-year-old claimed that he chose not to nitpick the rule and accepted the loss since it was improbable that he would get reinstated as the champion because of it:

"I ain't complaining about it. I just let it go. What are you going to do about it? It is what it is. It is done... I ain't gonna lie, all that sounds good [getting the back due to a technicality] but how likely is that to come true? Alright it's a state law... but when did that happen before?... You have to think about all the stuff that has to go on to even do that."

Catch Regis Prograis' comments below (21:54):

Prograis claimed that the legal process to get the belt back due to the rehydration technicality would be long and arduous.

Per an analysis reposted by Gervonta Davis on X, Haney has been misusing rehydration to regain massive amounts of weight for fights since his lightweight days.

Check out the analysis below:

Regis Prograis says Devin Haney losing to overweight Ryan Garcia was 'karma'

While Devin Haney rehydrated up to 165 pounds against Regis Prograis, in his fight against Ryan Garcia, 'The Dream' was at a disadvantage as 'KingRy' came in 3.2 pounds above the super lightweight limit for their fight.

Garcia ended up dominating the WBC title holder for almost the entirety of the fight and even knocked him down multiple times while cruising to a majority decision win.

Prograis believes it was karma working against 'The Dream' in the Garcia fight. In an interview with Fight Hype, 'Rougarou' said:

"When we fought you were not supposed to come in that big... The same thing that he did to me, Ryan did the same thing to him. So for me, I think, it's just all karma... Karma comes around for everybody. That's just how it is. You can't get away from karma."

Catch Regis Prograis' comments below: