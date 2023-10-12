Is Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul off? Face-off between Mike Perry and 'El Jefe' fuels speculation amid fans

The highly anticipated clash between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul this Saturday night faced brief uncertainty as a brawl erupted during their press conference. Trading insults, Paul and Danis approached each other, with Paul tossing a bottle and Danis responding by swinging at Paul and hitting him in the face with a microphone.

Subsequent reports claimed that Paul was bleeding from his face due to the altercation. This sparked concerns among fans regarding the status of the fight.

Adding fuel to the speculation, footage emerged of Danis and potential replacement opponent Mike Perry engaging in a face-off.

Fans took to social media to express their apprehension:

"Can’t stand Logan, and am starting to like Danis more, but that’s 100% not true. A bunch of fights (recently as yesterday) get called off for cuts, and longer than two days in advance, at that."

"Not cool at all"

"These two are fighting now?"

"Fr he’s probably better off backing out of the fight"

"If that's true, Logan should never show his face in public or on the internet ever again 😂"

"Perry got the underhook!!!"

Amid the confusion, Logan Paul sought to reassure fans that the fight was still on. He took to his social media handle and posted:

"This Saturday we catching a predator."

Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul for not undergoing VADA testing

The lead-up to the impending clash between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has seen no shortage of drama and trash-talking.

In addition to these verbal jabs, Danis accused 'The Maverick' of using steroids and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to achieve his chiseled physique.

In response to these allegations, Paul pledged to undergo testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to demonstrate his commitment to clean competition. However, recent comments from Danis suggest that these tests may not have taken place as expected.

In a post, he wrote:

"How convenient that our random drug testing is two days before the fight, and we still haven't been tested. Logan is a juice-head scamming cheater. No wonder he sues people, little boy has no b***s."

