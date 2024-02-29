"Is that a DM to you?" - Fans react as Dillon Danis shares alleged chat with Ryan Garcia's new girlfriend, Mikaela Testa

Dillon Danis is once again making waves on social media, this time involving a purported chat with Ryan Garcia's new girlfriend, Mikaela Testa.

After a recent Instagram exchange with Ryan Garcia discussing a potential exhibition boxing match or MMA bout, Danis escalated the situation by sharing an alleged chat with Garcia's new girlfriend on his official 'X' handle.

Fans were quick to react, with one taking a jab at Danis and his recent loss to Logan Paul:

"Let's try and win 1 fight before we talk"

Another fan questioned the authenticity of the shared conversation, asking:

"Is that a DM to you?"

Others wrote:

"the face of keyboard warriors in back"

"Why has every girl been in DIllons dms 😭"

"This man's a menace"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' post

This latest social media controversy comes on the heels of Garcia announcing his new relationship with Testa, an Australian influencer with a substantial following on Instagram.

Ryan Garcia's post announcing his new girlfriend

What did Ryan Garcia say about Dillon Danis on his Instagram live?

On his Instagram live, Ryan Garcia didn't hold back as he took aim at Dillon Danis. Known for his devastating punches in the ring, Garcia proved equally formidable with his words, accusing Danis of craving attention and belittling his fighting prowess. The boxer didn't mince words, asserting:

“Hey bro I know that check is running out, relax. Yo it’s not a game all the time Dillon Danis. That sh*t is real life, you keep playing. Bro you literally got beat up by Logan Paul, you’re not sh*t bro. You’ve been fucking up for years and years and years you had a chance and then you went and looked stupid in the ring. Literally you’re not shit, you’re just an idiot.”

The verbal spar further escalated as Danis, undeterred, trolled Garcia in the live comments, prompting the boxer to call out Danis for trying to emulate Conor McGregor's persona:

“Trying to talk like Conor."

