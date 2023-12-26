Is Endeavor buying Top Rank? Dana White drops bombshell revelation on the rumor 

Dana White has broken his silence on the report of UFC's parent company Endeavor buying leading boxing promotion, Top Rank.

On Dec. 25, Rick Glaser reported on X that Top Rank is in the "final due diligence stage of being sold to Entertainment conglomerate Endeavor". He also suggested that Bob Arum, the founder and CEO of Top Rank, would be retiring at 92 years of age, and Dana White would take over the operations, finally entering the world of boxing.

However, shortly after the news broke, White took to Instagram and nipped the rumor in the bud.

"Absolutely positively not true. We are not buying Top Rank."

Dana White's comment on Top Rank-Endeavor rumor [Via Dana White's Instagram]

When Glaser was made aware of White's comment, he said that he stands by what he reported.

Veteran combat sports journalist Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports also reported that the rumor is "1 million percent... total and absolute BS," per White. He also texted Todd duBoef, the president of Top Rank, who said he didn't know about the news and that the boxing promotion was not for sale.

Dana White's prolonged interest in boxing

Over the years, Dana White has been on and off about his interest in promoting boxing matches. Around the time of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather extravaganza, he vowed to get involved and reenvision the sport using the UFC's business model.

White later gave up the dream, but earlier in 2022, revealed plans of testing the waters in boxing yet again. But he also called the sport out for corruption.

Appearing on Amazon Prime's The Cari Champion Show, he said in November 2022:

"I'm already dabbling there and doing some things. I'm just sort of playing. I'm staying in the outside and sort of playing with it and it's just such a corrupt, bad sport. It's so corrupt and it's really tough to navigate. So I'm staying in the background, I'm playing around and we'll see what happens over the next couple of years."

Previously, White called boxing a "nightmare to try to fix" and said he believed boxers were overpaid compared to what they bring to the table.

Clearly, the UFC CEO's feelings about boxing are mixed. However, if he were to step in to promote, it would not be the most surprising development. In fact, many might welcome it as a change in direction.