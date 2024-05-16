"Is that first dude still alive" - Fans cower in fear of Jo Nattawut's terrifying power in brutal highlight reel

If there's one thing you can take away from a Jo Nattawut fight is that you cannot underestimate the terrifying power behind his punches. The Thai superstar is called a legend for a reason.

Nattawut has won multiple Muay Thai titles, as well as having amassed a kickboxing record of 72 wins and 11 losses in his entire fighting career.

Despite experiencing a series of wins and losses in ONE Championship against some of the world's greatest, he's a master tactician who loves violence.

This week, ONE Championship paid tribute to Nattawut's unmerciful power with a series of highlight reels ahead of his second world title clash against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167.

The reel above has sparked an immediate reaction from the fans, as they couldn't help but describe what they saw in graphic terms. One of the comments read:

"Is that first dude still alive"

Watch 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in action again on June 7 as he attempts to dethrone ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of his coveted crown.

ONE 167 emanates from Impact Arena and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I'm the champion and I'm confident" - Tawanchai determined to capture a decisive victory over former Thai rival Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is looking forward to extinguishing Jo Nattawut's fire ahead of their five-round clash at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The first time the two Thai stars met, they fought under the kickboxing ruleset - in Jo Nattawut's backyard - on short notice. They both put on an incredible fight with lots of action and violence, with Tawanchai taking the unanimous decision win.

Some fans, however, believe the decision could've gone either way. Now, Tawanchai is determined to silence the critics and end their rivalry once and for all. Speaking to Sportskeeda, the Muay Thai champ said:

"I'm the champion and I'm confident in the rules. Last time it was a close fight, this time it won't be the same."