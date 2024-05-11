"Rest of the division watch out" - Fans zero in on Tawanchai's improved boxing ahead of ONE 167 world title clash against Jo Nattawut

Muay Thai fans are super stoked to watch Tawanchai unearth some new boxing skills ahead of his ONE 167 world title clash against Jo Nattawut. The featherweight Muay Thai king has undergone weeks of sparring sessions this month at the PK Saenchai training facility in Thailand to bolster his boxing acumen.

After watching Tawanchai do a live simulation of his upcoming brawl against Nattawut with a sparring partner, the fans couldn't help but notice how good his boxing truly is.

After a closely-contested kickboxing brawl between Tawanchai and Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15, the Muay Thai champ is ready to demonstrate that there's a larger skill gap amongst them than people give him credit for.

After all, he did beat the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn over the course of 25 minutes to retain his crown.

Fighting under his rules now, Tawanchai is determined to continue his reign after passing his toughest test yet.

Tawanchai speaks on Nattawut's toughness

Tawanchai knew 'Smokin' Jo was game when they stepped inside the ring together at OFN 15.

Although Tawanchai previously trained for a world title matchup with Superbon, he didn't expect Jo Nattawut to be so well-prepared for a fight that wasn't originally scheduled.

Given that Tawanchai's physical form is also impressive, Jo Nattawut's battle-tested body, on the other hand, tells a different story.

He's built like a tank - fully packed with experience, stamina, endurance, and power. So, the thought of this being an easy fight completely vanished as soon as the 24-year-old star confronted him inside the ring.

He told ONE Championship:

"Nattawut's toughness was beyond my expectations. Once I saw his body, I knew he had been training well and preparing himself."

