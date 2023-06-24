Is Gennady Golovkin retired? Eddie Hearn gives thoughts on the star's future

Eddie Hearn expects Gennady Golovkin to return at super-middleweight.

'GGG' has been out of the ring since his final chapter with Canelo Alvarez last September. The bout was the first time that they had held the ring in years, as they had two very competitive fights in the past. Heading into the September trilogy, the Mexican champion led the series 1-0-1.

Last year in Las Vegas, Alvarez would defeat Golovkin again, this time by unanimous decision. The clearest result in the series, it was one that many fans saw coming. Entering the contest, Golovkin was coming off a win over Ryota Murata where he seemed much slower than expected.

However, it is somewhat expected, as Gennady Golovkin is now 41 years old. Since his loss to Canelo Alvarez last September, 'GGG' has been quiet about his future. While he's been called out by several boxers, no bout has come to fruition as of now.

Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn is a man who knows Golovkin well, and he knows he's not done. In an interview with BoxingScene, the promoter stated:

“I haven’t talked to him in much depth about his career. But the impression that I get is that he definitely wants to continue fighting. I think at 168, he was 160 for a long time. I think part of Gennady Golovkin is like ‘look, I don’t want to fight [Esquiva] Falcao, I don’t want to fight [Erislandy] Lara, so I don’t need the belts. My name carries enough value.'”

John Ryder calls out Gennady Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin has received yet another callout, this time from John Ryder.

'The Gorilla' is fresh off his clash with Canelo Alvarez in May in Mexico. There, Ryder suffered a lopsided decision loss to the Mexican superstar, getting battered in the process.

Nonetheless, the British contender is hungry and ready to get back at it. Ryder is seemingly ready for another high-profile fighter next, as he's called out 'GGG' in a recent interview with ProBoxTV.

There, John Ryder explained that he'd be willing to fight Gennady Golovkin anywhere, including his home country. In the interview, he stated:

“I’d love to, I’ve proved I’ll go anywhere. I’ve gone in there and fought Canelo, who I’m a massive fan of, and Golovkin’s no different. He’s been a great champion, [been in] great fights obviously. He’s had his three battles with Canelo himself. I thought he [GGG] won the first one. The other two was what it was, but he’s been a great fighter, done great things, and I’ve been lucky enough to meet him, and he’s a great person.”

