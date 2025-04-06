"Is a giant scam anyway," "Missed the meme coin wave" - Fans roast Conor McGregor after meme coin flops with just $340,000 raised

Fans reacted to Conor McGregor's crypto coin reportedly failing to launch due to a lack of money raised. Earlier this week, McGregor announced he was releasing 'Real Token' with plans to take over the crypto landscape.
According to BeInCrypto, the former two-division UFC champion's latest business venture failed. The crypto coin needed a minimum of $1 million raised, with their goal being more than $3.5 million.
'Real Token' has only raised $340,000. Therefore, the coin won't be officially launched, and everyone who invested will receive a refund.
Fans reacted to the news on X:
"He kinda missed the meme coin wave, should have launched before that Hawk Tuah Bitch ruined it for everyone"
"Is a giant scam anyway"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Conor McGregor, aged 36, has fought in the UFC 14 times, leading to a promotional record of 10-4. The former two-division UFC champion last fought in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier.
Conor McGregor reveals one of his plans if he becomes President of Ireland
Conor McGregor recently appeared at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship post-event press conference and mentioned his goal to become the President of Ireland.
The upcoming election for Ireland is supposed to take place later this year, with November being the targeted month. McGregor went on X and had this to say about wanting to investigate the Tulsa Child and Family Agency if he becomes President:
"Tusla will be investigated HEAVILY when I take office and with any wrong doing its protagonists will be hung drawn and quartered before Irelands courts. The utterings of what has gone on, and what goes on, within this Irish child protection agency, and the complete ignorance of it by those at its helm will not be taken lightly."
McGregor has voiced his interest in fighting again as the President of Ireland. He was scheduled to make his return to the UFC in June 2024 before he pulled out due to a broken toe. It's unclear if he will fight in the octagon later this year.