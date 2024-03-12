“Is this good, bad, or ridiculous” - British legend Liam Harrison comments on crossover boxing fights

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison isn’t quite sure if crossover boxing bouts are good or bad for business.

Harrison’s recent comments came days after the massive boxing bout pitting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After his performance against Tyson Fury in October, everyone expected Ngannou to have another breakout performance inside the ring.

Instead, ‘The Predator’ was knocked out cold courtesy of Joshua’s booming right hand in the second round. Despite his showing against Fury, Ngannou appeared lost and discombobulated after Joshua scored a knockdown in the first and second rounds.

After Ngannou beat the ten-count in the second, 'AJ' landed one of the biggest right hands in heavyweight boxing history, knocking 'The Predator' out cold.

Questioning whether or not fights like this are a positive or a negative for combat sports as a whole, Harrison took to Instagram and wrote:

“Poor Frances only got paid 15 million to get flat lined by an Olympic gold medalist and one of best heavyweights of this era… Jake Paul vs Tyson … Pac-Man vs egg man … what happened to Hearn vs Leaonard, Berrera vs morales … ward vs gatti.. .??? Is this good bad or ridiculous??”

Liam Harrison nearly fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match

Interestingly enough, Liam Harrison was actually in talks to compete in a crossover exhibition bout with legendary pugilist Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. He was, however, forced to take a pass and undergo knee surgery.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said:

"I thought I'm probably not going to lay a glove on this guy even when I'm at full fitness...I probably won't be able to hit him, let alone if I'm on one leg. I thought: 'Is it going to be worth just getting in there and humiliating myself where I can't move properly?' I had to pull out and I was absolutely devastated.”

Liam Harrison can’t help, but feel a little bitter about the missed opportunity, but he remains optimistic that it could come back around now that he’s nearing full health once again.