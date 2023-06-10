Cody Gibson had a breakout moment in the second fight of the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter starring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The UFC veteran bantamweight contender faced off against prospect Mando Gutierrez, and secured a first-round KO over the Mexican-American fighter.

Following the episode being aired, Cody Gibson appeared on FanSided MMA and spoke about his stint in the show. 'The Renegade' had some less than savory things to say about the rival coach 'The Notorious', calling the Irish superstar 'bipolar' and denigrating him for his 'wild antics'.

Here's what Cody Gibson said:

"Sometimes, he [Conor McGregor] was like what you see on TV. And sometimes, he was completely different. I've listened to a few different coaches, and different guys that are around the show that have had interviews about it. And it's almost universal to hear how people describe him, is 'bipolar'. Like, you don't know what you're going to get."

Skip to 3:15 for Cody Gibson on Conor McGregor:

The 135-pound TUF 31 contestant continued:

"Each day was different. He was either going to be eccentric, and, kind of over-the-top, and you're almost like, 'Is this guy, like, c*ked up right now?' Or, he would be laid back and he would, kind of, just blend in, in the back. So you never really knew what you were going to get, whether you're going to get a nice guy or the not-so-nice guy?"

Cody Gibson's compelling storyline on TUF 31 draws parallels with coach Michael Chandler

The veterans are 2-0 in the current season of The Ultimate Fighter. While the prospects seem super excited to be on the show, with the glory of a UFC contract on the horizon, the veterans are a lot more composed, as they have the experience of fighting in the organization.

Cody Gibson has a very compelling storyline that has similar parallels to Michael Chandler, but on different sides of the isle. While Chandler and his wife have adopted two boys, Gibson and his brother were taken in by a family when he was just two. The coach and contender shared a moment when Gibson narrated his story to Chandler.

Michael Chandler [Left] Cody Gibson [Center] on TUF 31 [Image courtesy: @ufc (Twitter)]

Michael Chandler seems to be super invested in his role as a coach, understanding his fighters' strengths and weaknesses, forming effective gameplans around them. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, seems to be molding his fighters in line with his fighting style.

No date has been announced yet, for the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, who are expected to face each other at the end of the season being aired. However, since McGregor recently re-entered the USADA testing pool, he needs to wait for six months before competing in the octagon.

