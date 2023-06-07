Who is Cody Gibson? Find out all about the TUF star that left Conor McGregor speechless with a spectacular finish

Cody Gibson made a solid impression in the second episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, as he showcased his skills against Mando Gutierrez with a stunning flying knee knockout victory, that left Conor McGregor speechless.

Gibson, an American mixed martial artist who was born on September 11, 1987, previously competed in the UFC's bantamweight division and other promotions, such as Eagle FC, prior to his appearance on TUF.

The American's MMA career began when he was invited to a local gym in Exeter, California, where he discovered a passion for combat sports. Gibson began his professional career with a 3-0 record while still a collegiate wrestler, despite having limited training in other martial arts disciplines. Cody Gibson later joined Elite Team Visalia and competed in regional circuits such as The Warriors Cage (TWC) and Tachi Palace Fights.

Cody Gibson signed with the UFC in February 2014 and debuted at UFC 170 as a last-minute replacement against Aljamain Sterling (reigning UFC bantamweight champion). He lost the fight via unanimous decision. He went on to compete three more times under the UFC banner, losing on two occasions before being released from the organization.

Following his time in the UFC, 'The Renegade' continued his MMA journey by winning and defending the bantamweight championship at Tachi Palace Fights against Kyle Reyes.

In the recently concluded episode of TUF 31, Cody Gibson showcased his exceptional skill and knockout power as he finished his opponent, Mando Gutierrez, with a stunning flying knee followed by a barrage of punches. Gibson aims to utilize The Ultimate Fighter as a platform to ultimately secure the highly sought-after UFC contract, propelling him back into the organization.

Cody Gibson shares insights on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 with coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is shaping into a great season, with UFC stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading the charge. Among the ambitious fighters vying to make a mark in the competition is Cody Gibson.

As a member of Team Chandler, Gibson recently shared his thoughts with ufc.com about his initial reaction upon learning that McGregor and Chandler would serve as rival coaches. Recognizing McGregor's significant influence on the sport, Gibson revealed:

"The exposure. Conor talks about whoever gets to fight him it’s a big opportunity because you’re going to make a lot more money in pay-per-view sales. By extension, you can include The Ultimate Fighter in that. Like it or not, love him or hate him, the guy puts asses in seats and eyeballs on him."

Gibson added:

"The fact that it’s going to be on ESPN and the streaming service will bring a lot more eyes to the show and the fact that they’re bringing back veterans is the best way to challenge a prospect. I think it’s going to make for an interesting season, for sure."

