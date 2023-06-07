In the second episode of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler, which aired on Tuesday, viewers were treated to a spectacular knockout and a stunning twist, both of which kept them on the edge of their seats. Although one bout had to be rescheduled, the fight that unfolded turned out to be a stunning spectacle. The tension even spilled into the kitchen of the TUF House, adding an extra layer of excitement to the mix.

Timur Valiev from Chandler's team and Trevor Wells from McGregor's team were scheduled to fight in the bantamweight division in the second episode of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler. However, Wells was declared medically unfit to compete due to a cold sore on his face. This unforeseen circumstance left Valiev bewildered, questioning whether he would have to cut weight again. Fortunately, UFC president Dana White proposed a catchweight bout for the postponed fight, sparing the fighters from the grueling weight-cutting process.

After the postponement of Valiev vs. Wells, everyone's attention shifted to Cody Gibson (Team Chandler) and Mando Gutierrez (Team McGregor). Gibson, who had been away from the UFC for eight years, sought to make a triumphant comeback. McGregor, renowned for his tactical intellect, urged Gutierrez to implement their game plan.

Gibson's expertise and skills were on full display in the fight against Gutierrez. Just moments into the fight, Gibson delivered a powerful flying knee that knocked Gutierrez down. Clearly stunned and bloodied by the blow, Gutierrez was forced to cover up, prompting the referee to intervene and stop the fight. With that, Chandler's team is now up 2-0 in TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler.

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



Cody Gibson gets the finish in round #TUF31 WHAT A FINISH🤯Cody Gibson gets the finish in round WHAT A FINISH🤯Cody Gibson gets the finish in round 1️⃣ #TUF31 https://t.co/5gCx4VKOIs

While this season of TUF has delivered thrilling fights, the lingering question is whether the tensions between the house contestants and coaches will escalate further.

Rest assured, fans can expect the remainder of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler season to provide an equal measure of excitement and drama as witnessed in the first two episodes.

TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler: Conor McGregor on getting in the right frame of mind before a fight

Conor McGregor's name is synonymous with greatness in the world of MMA, and the Irishman brings his championship mindset to the forefront as a coach on TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler. McGregor's rise to the top of the sport may be attributed to his magnetic personality, unwavering confidence, and tireless work ethic.

The Irishman's captivating nature and unwavering pursuit of greatness make him an inspiration to those around him. With McGregor serving as a coach on TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler, the competitors are presented with a rare and invaluable opportunity to learn from a true icon and cultivate that same indomitable spirit on their own individual journeys.

During one such interaction, a competitor asked 'The Notorious' about his mindset going into a fight. McGregor replied by saying:

"I'm just trying to stay calm. Again, I'm trying to keep it playful. I'm trying to be like this is a spar.... So many different things go through your head. Whatever it is, it is. The exact thing is goin on in the corner across the way. So it's like who's octagon is it? Yours or his?"

Poll : 0 votes