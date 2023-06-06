When is the next TUF episode? Where to watch it? All the details you need to know

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler feature as rival coaches in the latest season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 premiered Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

New episodes will air every Tuesday night till August 15, which means the second episode of the show will air on June 6, Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, Indian fans can view new episodes every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. IST.

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



See you next Tuesday for Episode 2 of We told you this was gonna be an intense season 🤬See you next Tuesday for Episode 2 of #TUF31 , live on @ESPN! We told you this was gonna be an intense season 🤬See you next Tuesday for Episode 2 of #TUF31, live on @ESPN! https://t.co/5qxvJnu9gn

There are two options for viewers in the U.S. to watch the show: an ESPN+ subscription or ESPN via a live TV streaming service like fuboTV.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 a month and $99 a year if paid annually. Meanwhile, fuboTV is currently offering a one-week free trial to watch TUF, post which it'll charge $74.99 a month.

Viewers can also access ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ together through the Disney bundle for $12.99 a month.

Previous seasons of the show are also available for free streaming with an ESPN+ subscription. One can also purchase previous seasons of The Ultimate Fighter on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99 per episode or $14.99 a season. All previous seasons are also available on UFC Fight Pass.

What can we expect on TUF episode 2?

The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 features eight lightweights and eight bantamweights who have again been divided into prospects and veterans. The first episode of the show started with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler picking their teams by groups.

'The Notorious' won the toss and chose the lightweight prospects, which automatically put the veterans in Chandler's team. 'Iron' picked the bantamweight vets on his turn, establishing a clear divide between the teams.

Based on the fighters' workouts, the coaches then decided their tournament seeds, setting up the first-round matchups.

The bookings look like this:

Debutant Nate Jennerman from McGregor's team took on former UFC fighter Roosevelt Roberts in the first TUF 31 matchup. Roberts scored a lightning-fast eight-second KO win over Jennerman to pick up the first win over team Chandler.

With a lightweight bout opening up the action, the second episode of the show will likely have a bantamweight clash. Based on the above list, McGregor's second 135 lbs. seed Trevor Wells will probably take on Chandler's third seed Timur Valiev.

Poll : 0 votes