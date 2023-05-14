Irish superstar Conor McGregor has made a huge claim regarding a UFC record on Twitter.

At UFC Charlotte, MMA veteran Matt Brown tied the UFC record with Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts (13) in the promotion's history.

This prompted 'The Notorious' to upload a tweet, saying that at the age of 34, he has collected eight KO wins in the UFC. McGregor then vowed to beat Lewis and Brown's record before calling it quits on his UFC career.

"Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record."

McGregor has 10 victories in the UFC and eight of them have come via knockouts. This includes finishes over fighters like Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Donald Cerrone, and Eddie Alvarez.

So, it would not be out of the realm of possibility for McGregor to achieve the goal of 13 knockouts. Some factors that could prove to be a hindrance in the Irishman achieving this goal are his inactivity inside the octagon and more importantly his recent leg break.

Over the last six years, 'The Notorious' has competed in only four UFC fights and managed to win only one of them. So, in order to achieve the record, 'Mystic Mac' will probably have to increase the frequency of his fights and be on par with the current lot of fighters in the promotion.

Conor McGregor praises fellow Irishman for his victory at UFC Charlotte

Rising contender Ian Garry continued his undefeated run at UFC Charlotte as he defeated Daniel Rodriguez via first-round knockout on May 13. By doing so, 'The Future' became the first fighter to score a KO victory against Rodriguez.

On several occasions, Garry has mentioned Conor McGregor as a source of inspiration, and the two seem to share a friendly relationship.

After Garry's win, McGregor uploaded a tweet praising the welterweight contender for successfully predicting his fight against Rodriguez similar to how McGregor used to accurately predict his own fights as 'Mystic Mac'.

"When you call your shot and hit it, that’s special. The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland’s Ian “The Future” Garry!" wrote Conor McGregor.

