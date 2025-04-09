Demetrious Johnson has three children with his wife, Destiny: two boys and a girl. Johnson's sons recently had an interesting request for Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, a.k.a KSI, to which he obliged, catching the attention of fight fans online.
The 31-year-old is a social media influencer who is now a multi-talented businessman and crossover boxing star. He is also the CEO of Misfits Boxing, the biggest crossover boxing promotion.
The crossover boxing star recently appeared on the MIGHTYcast podcast, where 'Mighty Mouse' disclosed the request from his kids.
"Okay, my boys, I said, 'Boys, I have the KSI on. If there's one question that you guys can ask him, what would it be?' They said, 'Ask him to take his uh bandana off.' Can you believe that? Them little motherf**kers said that. They said that. I said, You know what I told them? I was like, 'You little motherf**kers, I didn't raise you like that,'" Demetrious Johnson said.
Interestingly, KSI removed his bandana, showing his signature forehead, which a section of the combat sports community uses to criticize the 31-year-old.
Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (1:16:12):
Seeing the crossover boxing star removing the headband, a fan on X hilariously compared KSI to Angstrom Levy, writing:
"is that the guy from invincible?"
Levy is an antagonist from the popular animated series Invincible, voiced by Sterling K. Brown.
Another fan stated that Johnson and his kid put KSI on the spot, commenting:
"they cooked him fr."
One fan threw shade at the 31-year-old, writing:
"Wait I thought KSI was sick. He looks fine to me."
KSI had recently pulled out from his scheduled boxing bout against Dillon Danis.
Check out more reactions below:
Demetrious Johnson shares thoughts on KSI's talents
KSI certainly left a lasting impression on Demetrious Johnson after his appearance on 'Mighty Mouse's' aforementioned podcast episode. After all, the 31-year-old has showcased his skills in multiple areas.
The former long-reigning UFC flyweight champion shared his thoughts about the crossover boxing star with Michael Wonsover, the podcast producer.
"The biggest thing that I take away from KSI is that the man is an entrepreneur. Right? I mean, he started in a YouTube space and then he was able to jump into boxing with Misfits. And I think one of the things that me and Michael can put some respect on his name for is that he understands what level he is at," Johnson said [1:18:16].
The 38-year-old shared that KSI, unlike Jake Paul, doesn't have any desire to become a boxing world champion. Johnson also expressed admiration for KSI's vision to build new crossover boxing stars.